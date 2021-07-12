Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

