Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 9,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 266,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

