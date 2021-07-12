Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 593,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

