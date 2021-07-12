Silver Crest Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Silver Crest Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 13th. Silver Crest Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCRU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

