Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SAMG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

