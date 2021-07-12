SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Critical Analysis

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44% Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57 Two Harbors Investment 0 8 1 0 2.11

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.18%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $6.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.67 $35.72 million $0.99 15.29 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.82 -$1.63 billion $0.78 9.40

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Two Harbors Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.