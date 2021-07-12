Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,413,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. 133,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,852. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.