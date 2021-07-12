SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

