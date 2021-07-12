SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$30.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.