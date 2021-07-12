SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.82 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

