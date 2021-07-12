Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.42

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.42 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 7564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.