Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Solid Biosciences worth $33,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 872.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 649,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SLDB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. 19,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $366.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

