Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

SON stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

