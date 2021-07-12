Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,008,133 shares.The stock last traded at $52.10 and had previously closed at $52.84.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

