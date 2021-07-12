Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

