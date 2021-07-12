SparksPay Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $26,774.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,236,247 coins and its circulating supply is 10,130,265 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

