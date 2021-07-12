Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Shares Sold by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP reduced its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,151 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMTS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS remained flat at $$10.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,565. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

