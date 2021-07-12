SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

