Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $43.78 on Monday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

