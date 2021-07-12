Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 221.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,308,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

