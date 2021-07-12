srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Tops $0.20

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $789,935.84 and approximately $1,729.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00161964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,694.33 or 1.00138367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00963408 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

