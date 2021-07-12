SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,383,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,386,000. Under Armour comprises approximately 1.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.