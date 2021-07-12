SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SSNC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.49. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

