Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 32,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 0.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.98. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

