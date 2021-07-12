Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.