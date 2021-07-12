Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STWD opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

