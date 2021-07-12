Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.