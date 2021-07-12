Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

STWD opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

