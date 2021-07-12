State Auto Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,178 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41,087% compared to the average daily volume of 15 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in State Auto Financial by 277.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded up $33.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. 32,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

