Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

