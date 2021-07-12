Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Booking were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 277.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,194.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,277.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

