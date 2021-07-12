Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 321.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

