Stephens Inc. AR Has $845,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $260.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

