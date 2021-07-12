Stephens Inc. AR Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

