Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.10 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

