Stephens Upgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STXB opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

