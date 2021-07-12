Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 32,465 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 32,465 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $3,804,248.70.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

