Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,693 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

