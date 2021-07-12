Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,684 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

