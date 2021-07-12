Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.68. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

