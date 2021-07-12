Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.90 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 440.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 4,304.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $1,561,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

