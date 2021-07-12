Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

