Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,288% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. 102,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,381. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

