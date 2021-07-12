Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives C$16.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.45 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.