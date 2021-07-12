Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NYSE:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 3,398 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NYSE:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56.
Shares of NYSE SMCI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.98. 5,390 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.