Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 420,365 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

BOLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $535.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

