Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 3,616,501 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616,501 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 1,061,444 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.97. 3,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.73. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.71.

MREO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

