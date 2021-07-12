Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 954,568 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 954,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,957,000. McDonald’s comprises 3.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.83. 43,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,379. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

