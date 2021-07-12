Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $125.37 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Carvana worth $125,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,370.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,735 shares of company stock worth $393,199,662 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.25. 9,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,257. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

