Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 915,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,720. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

